US Forces Rescue Kidnapped American in Nigeria - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) An American held hostage by a group of armed men was rescued during an operation in northern Nigeria in the early hours of Saturday, a Pentagon spokesman said.

"This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the U.S.

Department of State," Jonathan Hoffman, an assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, said in a statement.

Hoffman said no US military personnel had been injured. He praised the role of the United States' international partners in the operation and assured Americans that they would be protected anywhere in the world.