US Forces Return Fire After Coming Under Rocket Attacks in Syria - Coalition Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The US forces that were bombarded by multiple rockets in Syria earlier on Monday returned fire with artillery toward the rocket launching positions, US-led Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria spokesperson Wayne Marotto said.

Earlier in the day, media reported that rockets hit a US military base in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province.

"US Forces in Syria, while under multiple rocket attack, acted in self- defense and conducted counter-battery artillery fire at rocket launching positions," Marotto said in a statement via Twitter.