UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces' Risks Rise After Seoul Refused Exchanging Intelligence With Tokyo - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 04:40 AM

US Forces' Risks Rise After Seoul Refused Exchanging Intelligence With Tokyo - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The decision of the South Korean authorities to stop the exchange of intelligence with Japan complicates the protection of South Korea for the United States and increases the risks for the US forces, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Monday.

On Thursday, Seoul announced the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which had previously been renewed annually. Japan issued an official protest in response, claiming its partner's decision to be a "misread" of the regional security environment.

"We are deeply disappointed and concerned that the ROK's government terminated the General Security of Military Information Agreement #GSOMIA. This will make defending #Korea more complicated and increase risk to U.S. forces," Ortagus wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed disappointment with this decision and urged countries to dialogue.

Relations between Japan and South Korea soured after the latter's top court ruled that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the agreement the two countries signed in 1965 had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

On August 2, Tokyo made a decision to stop treating Seoul as a trusted trade partner, implementing stricter customs procedures for a total of 1,194 items exported to South Korea.

The GSOMIA, signed in 2016, allowed both countries to directly exchange classified information, bypassing Washington, which previously acted as a middle man between the two Asian nations.

Related Topics

Protest Exchange Washington Twitter Man Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea August 2016 World War All Government Agreement Top Asia Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

6 hours ago

NEC announces preliminary list of candidates for F ..

6 hours ago

Accommodation, food services&#039; contribution to ..

7 hours ago

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

8 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

8 hours ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.