UrduPoint.com

US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterparts In Syria - Senior Defense Official

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 12:39 AM

US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterparts in Syria - Senior Defense Official

The United States continues to routinely engage with Russian officials to prevent the emergence of misunderstandings and conflict in the military operating environment in Syria, a senior defense official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The United States continues to routinely engage with Russian officials to prevent the emergence of misunderstandings and conflict in the military operating environment in Syria, a senior defense official said on Monday.

"We routinely communicate with the Russians in Syria, so that has not changed.

We continue this, it's in both our best interests we continue to do that," the senior military official said during a briefing when asked by Sputnik about use of the deconfliction line amid increased military activity in Syria.

The US and Russia have maintained the Syria deconfliction line over the past several months despite increased tensions over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Former US Central Command head Gen. Kenneth McKenzie in March described the relationship as "very professional" in nature.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Russia United States March Best

Recent Stories

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Se ..

Iraq Deploys Army Units in Baghdad to Reinforce Security Amid Protests - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns Western Europe's Energy Policy Leading Toward C ..

8 minutes ago
 Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stoc ..

Pentagon Denies Ukraine Aid Depleting US Ammo Stockpiles, Impacting Military Rea ..

8 minutes ago
 Two dead in Baghdad clashes after Sadr loyalists s ..

Two dead in Baghdad clashes after Sadr loyalists storm government palace

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

3 minutes ago
 VC SMBBMU chairs meeting regarding relief activiti ..

VC SMBBMU chairs meeting regarding relief activities in flood-hit areas

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.