US Forces Routinely Engage With Russian Counterparts in Syria - Senior Defense Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The United States continues to routinely engage with Russian officials to prevent the emergence of misunderstandings and conflict in the military operating environment in Syria, a senior defense official said on Monday.

"We routinely communicate with the Russians in Syria, so that has not changed.

We continue this, it's in both our best interests we continue to do that," the senior military official said during a briefing when asked by Sputnik about use of the deconfliction line amid increased military activity in Syria.

The US and Russia have maintained the Syria deconfliction line over the past several months despite increased tensions over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Former US Central Command head Gen. Kenneth McKenzie in March described the relationship as "very professional" in nature.