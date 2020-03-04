UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Forces Say Conducted Retaliatory Airstrike Against Taliban In Helmand

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:26 PM

US Forces Say Conducted Retaliatory Airstrike Against Taliban in Helmand

The US forces carried out an airstrike against the Taliban in the Afghan province of Helmand in retaliation for the attacks, the spokesman for the US Forces in Afghanistan said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The US forces carried out an airstrike against the Taliban in the Afghan province of Helmand in retaliation for the attacks, the spokesman for the US Forces in Afghanistan said Wednesday.

"The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint.

This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack. This was our 1st strike against the Taliban in 11 days," Col. Sonny Leggett tweeted.

The US forces are calling on the Taliban to " stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan March

Recent Stories

More budgets should be allocated for establishing ..

5 minutes ago

Two New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Belarus, To ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report ..

5 minutes ago

Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police, hours after ..

5 minutes ago

US conducts airstrikes on Talibans hours after Tru ..

39 minutes ago

All registered labourers to be issued social secur ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.