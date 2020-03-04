US Forces Say Conducted Retaliatory Airstrike Against Taliban in Helmand

The US forces carried out an airstrike against the Taliban in the Afghan province of Helmand in retaliation for the attacks, the spokesman for the US Forces in Afghanistan said Wednesday

"The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint.

This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack. This was our 1st strike against the Taliban in 11 days," Col. Sonny Leggett tweeted.

The US forces are calling on the Taliban to " stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments," the spokesman said.