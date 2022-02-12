(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US forces sent to European countries on NATO's eastern flank are not there to fight a war against Russia in Ukraine, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"These deployments of US service members to Poland, to Romania, to Germany, these are not soldiers who are being sent to go fight Russia in Ukraine.

They are not going to war in Ukraine, they are not going to war with Russia. They are going to defend NATO territory consistent with our Article V obligation," Sullivan said during a press conference.

Sullivan added that the deployment of US forces to NATO's eastern flank is defensive and not escalatory in nature.