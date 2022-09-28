(@FahadShabbir)

US forces have shot down an Iranian drone that was allegedly headed in the direction of Iraq's Erbil with no casualties or damage reported, Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Joe Buccino said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) US forces have shot down an Iranian drone that was allegedly headed in the direction of Iraq's Erbil with no casualties or damage reported, Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Joe Buccino said on Wednesday.

"At approximately 2:10 PM (11:10 GMT) local time, US forces brought down an Iranian Mojer-6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle headed in the direction of Erbil as it appeared as a threat to CENTCOM forces in the area," Buccino said in a statement. "No US forces were wounded or killed as a result of the strikes and there is no damage to US equipment."