US Forces Still Co-Locate With SDF Except For 2 Outposts In Turk Incursion Area - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:13 PM

US Forces Still Co-Locate With SDF Except for 2 Outposts in Turk Incursion Area - Pentagon

The US military still co-locates with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) except for the two outposts in the area of the Turkish military incursion, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The US military still co-locates with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) except for the two outposts in the area of the Turkish military incursion, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen.

Mark Milley told reporters on Friday.

"We're still co-located with the SDF with the exception of the two small outposts that we withdrew forces from in a force protection mode... elsewhere and throughout all of Syria we remain co-located with them [SDF]," Milley said.

