US Forces Support Somali Ground Units Fighting Al-Shabaab With Air Strike - AFRICOM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) US aircraft have carried out an air strike in support of Somali government forces fighting al-Shabaab terrorists, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) announced on Tuesday.

"US Africa Command conducted a collective self-defense strike against al-Shabaab fighters engaged in active combat with our Somali partners in the vicinity of Cammara, Somalia on August 24," the command said in a statement.

the message added that engagements between Somali forces and the terror group are still ongoing but preliminary assessments point to no civilians killed or injured in the airstrike.

In June, al-Shabaab forces seized four towns in Somalia not far from the capital of Mogadishu and a US military base. Al-Shabaab is a Somali-based Islamist insurgent group with links to al-Qaeda (terror group, banned in Russia).

