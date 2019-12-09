US Forces Train Moroccan Military Instructors to Teach Counter IED Methods - Marine Corps.

A US program is teaching Moroccan military instructors how to locate and destroy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) so trainees can teach fellow soldiers techniques needed to counter an attack method favored by terrorists, the Marine Corps said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) A US program is teaching Moroccan military instructors how to locate and destroy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) so trainees can teach fellow soldiers techniques needed to counter an attack method favored by terrorists, the Marine Corps said in a press release on Monday.

"During the 2019 HMA [Humanitarian Mine Action] program, US Marines will implement a train-the-trainer concept that enhances Moroccan service member's confidence and ensures proficiency in their ability to instruct additional Moroccan service members in EOD [explosive ordnance disposal]," the release said.

The training consists of explosive ordnance recognition, threat assessment, locating explosive ordnance, implementing protective measures, disposal of explosive ordnance and tactical combat casualty care, the release added.

The initiative titled "Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa" offers similar training in other African nations and training for African forces in Europe, according to the release.