US Forces Twice Used Helicopters to Fly Americans to Kabul Airport - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The US military in Afghanistan has used helicopters on at least two occasions to transport American citizens to the Kabul airport for evacuation, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"Our commanders on the ground [in Afghanistan] are doing what they feel they need to do to help Americans reach the airport.

We are using the variety of methods at our disposal," Kirby said at a press briefing. "There has been at least one additional instance where rotary airlift was used to help Americans get from outside the airport into the [Kabul] airport," Kirby said at press briefing.

Kirby also noted that airlift help is just one of the means US military exploits to get American citizens to the airport.

On Thursday, the US military used three CH-47 "Chinook" helicopters to bring 169 Americans to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.