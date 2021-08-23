UrduPoint.com

US Forces Twice Used Helicopters To Fly Americans To Kabul Airport - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:51 PM

US Forces Twice Used Helicopters to Fly Americans to Kabul Airport - Pentagon

The US military in Afghanistan has used helicopters on at least two occasions to transport American citizens to the Kabul airport for evacuation, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The US military in Afghanistan has used helicopters on at least two occasions to transport American citizens to the Kabul airport for evacuation, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"Our commanders on the ground [in Afghanistan] are doing what they feel they need to do to help Americans reach the airport.

We are using the variety of methods at our disposal," Kirby said at a press briefing. "There has been at least one additional instance where rotary airlift was used to help Americans get from outside the airport into the [Kabul] airport," Kirby said at press briefing.

Kirby also noted that airlift help is just one of the means US military exploits to get American citizens to the airport.

On Thursday, the US military used three CH-47 "Chinook" helicopters to bring 169 Americans to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Hamid Karzai Pentagon From Airport

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology revie ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology reviews Tekab&#039;s digitisation e ..

25 minutes ago
 Germany in talks to continue Kabul evacuations bey ..

Germany in talks to continue Kabul evacuations beyond Aug

4 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan directs IG to take action aga ..

Governor Balochistan directs IG to take action against those involved aerial fir ..

4 minutes ago
 South Korea Considers Bringing in Refugees From Af ..

South Korea Considers Bringing in Refugees From Afghanistan - Official

4 minutes ago
 US Yet to Determine Kabul Airport Shooter Affiliat ..

US Yet to Determine Kabul Airport Shooter Affiliation, Gathers Forensic Details ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan gets global attention for right climate a ..

Pakistan gets global attention for right climate actions: Amin

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.