US Forces Well Positioned In Europe To Deter Russia - Deputy Pentagon Chief

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Forces Well Positioned in Europe to Deter Russia - Deputy Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) More than 100,000 US forces deployed throughout the European theater, working closely with NATO allies, are in a good position to deter Russia, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said on Friday.

"In the European Deterrence Initiative, we built a lot of capabilities - over 100,000 US military forces today - in and around the European theater,"' Hicks told an audience at the Ronald Reagan Institute when asked about deterring Russia. "We are in a good position there."

The Biden administration, Hicks added, anticipated cornering Russia's potential further hostile activities in Europe, Hicks added.

On Thursday, Belarusian Armed Forces Deputy Chief of Staff, Ruslan Kosygin, said NATO has doubled its military presence in Eastern Europe, which allows the alliance to send strike forces to the borders of Russia and Belarus in the shortest time possible. He estimated that Western forces in eastern and southeastern Europe now number 37,500 - including 24,500 deployed in Poland and the Baltic states - which is twice as many than 2021.

