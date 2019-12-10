UrduPoint.com
US Foreign Aid Budget Director Visiting Korea, Vietnam To Review Programs - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The director of US foreign assistance resources has flown out to East Asia to review programs and resources being deployed in South Korea and Vietnam, the State Department said in a press release.

"Director of US Foreign Assistance Resources James Richardson is traveling to... Korea and Vietnam, December 8-14," the release said on Monday. "[His] travel will focus on strategic planning and donor coordination with our partners to advance the effective use of US foreign assistance resources."

On Monday and Tuesday, Richardson is meeting with US diplomats in Seoul during their annual strategy review and will seek to support cooperation across the US Indo-Pacific Strategy and the South Korean government's New Southern Policy, the State Department said.

From December 11-14, Richardson will fly to Vietnam, meet with government officials and visit Bien Hoa Airbase, where US Agency for International Development (USAID) is working on a project to remove the largest remaining hotspot of dioxin contamination in Vietnam, the note said.

Richardson will also work to mobilize investment in Vietnam's rapidly expanding energy sector, the note added.

