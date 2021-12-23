US Foreign Arms Transfers, Defense Trade Decline by 21% in Fiscal Year 2021 - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) US arms transfers and defense trade declined by approximately 21% between Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021, the State Department said in a fact sheet.

The combined total value of foreign military sales and approved direct commercial sales for Fiscal Year 2021 was roughly $138 billion, down 21% from the roughly $175 billion combined in Fiscal Year 2020, the State Department data released on Wednesday showed.

Arms transfers and defense trade are important tools of US foreign policy with potential long-term implications for regional and global security, the State Department said.

However, a total of 13,927 entities were registered with the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls to conduct defense trade activities, representing a slight increase from the previous year, the State Department added.