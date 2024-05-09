US forges new 'battery belt' in hopes of electric future

Greensboro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Growing up, Devante Cuthbertson assumed he might have to leave his North Carolina hometown to pursue a career, but a new multi-billion-dollar Toyota battery plant is offering him a reason to stay put.

The 28-year-old from Greensboro is among students of an apprenticeship program at Guilford Technical Community College, working three days weekly with the automaker with an eye on future employment.

"At one point, I felt maybe I'd go to a different state or a different country and try different job avenues," Cuthbertson told AFP.

But when the Toyota tie-in "came along, it was like wow, maybe North Carolina isn't that bad."

The United States is seeing an investment surge as President Joe Biden pushes to rebuild "hollowed out" industrial communities and grow domestic supply chains in key sectors like electric vehicles (EVs), batteries and semiconductors.

Besides appealing to blue-collar voters in crucial swing states like North Carolina ahead of November's presidential election, Biden aims to counter China's dominance in green tech industries.

A new "battery belt" has taken shape, largely across the southeast including North Carolina and Georgia, as factories for EV batteries and components emerge.

But it is unclear that Biden is being credited for this boom.

The rise of plants in southern areas with non-union workforces has attracted pressure on Biden to deliver on his promise of "good union jobs."

Last August, a coalition of Alabama and Georgia labor unions and civic groups sought an "enforceable agreement" with automaker Hyundai to safeguard workers' rights.

The company's EV plant and partnership for a Georgia battery facility entails a $7.6 billion investment.

Despite some strains, the employment prospects are energizing communities -- including Greensboro and surrounding areas built on industries like textiles, tobacco and furniture.

Cuthbertson was working for a laminated floors manufacturer when he heard of Toyota's arrival.

"I felt like I had an opportunity," he said. "You become part of something bigger than just a job. It's a career."

People discuss the company, he said, "in grocery stores, at school, work."