US Forges New 'battery Belt' In Hopes Of Electric Future
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Greensboro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Growing up, Devante Cuthbertson assumed he might have to leave his North Carolina hometown to pursue a career, but a new multi-billion-dollar Toyota battery plant is offering him a reason to stay put.
The 28-year-old from Greensboro is among students of an apprenticeship program at Guilford Technical Community College, working three days weekly with the automaker with an eye on future employment.
"At one point, I felt maybe I'd go to a different state or a different country and try different job avenues," Cuthbertson told AFP.
But when the Toyota tie-in "came along, it was like wow, maybe North Carolina isn't that bad."
The United States is seeing an investment surge as President Joe Biden pushes to rebuild "hollowed out" industrial communities and grow domestic supply chains in key sectors like electric vehicles (EVs), batteries and semiconductors.
Besides appealing to blue-collar voters in crucial swing states like North Carolina ahead of November's presidential election, Biden aims to counter China's dominance in green tech industries.
A new "battery belt" has taken shape, largely across the southeast including North Carolina and Georgia, as factories for EV batteries and components emerge.
But it is unclear that Biden is being credited for this boom.
The rise of plants in southern areas with non-union workforces has attracted pressure on Biden to deliver on his promise of "good union jobs."
Last August, a coalition of Alabama and Georgia labor unions and civic groups sought an "enforceable agreement" with automaker Hyundai to safeguard workers' rights.
The company's EV plant and partnership for a Georgia battery facility entails a $7.6 billion investment.
Despite some strains, the employment prospects are energizing communities -- including Greensboro and surrounding areas built on industries like textiles, tobacco and furniture.
Cuthbertson was working for a laminated floors manufacturer when he heard of Toyota's arrival.
"I felt like I had an opportunity," he said. "You become part of something bigger than just a job. It's a career."
People discuss the company, he said, "in grocery stores, at school, work."
Recent Stories
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown
Olympic flame arrives on French soil for Paris Games
Punjab Finance Minister announces expansion of Social Protection Authority's man ..
Kenya inks deal to end doctors' strike
Brazil flooding death toll reaches 100
Lebanon security source says five killed in Israeli strikes on south
More Stories From World
-
S. Korea vows strong Ukraine ties, smooth Russia relations7 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares open higher27 minutes ago
-
Nuggets' Jokic scoops third NBA Most Valuable Player award27 minutes ago
-
Brazil flooding death toll surpasses 10037 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results7 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table7 hours ago
-
Fiorentina reach Europa Conference League final7 hours ago
-
Fiorentina reach Europa Conference League final7 hours ago
-
Football: Europa Conference League results8 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rome Open results - 1st update9 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rome Open results9 hours ago
-
Track cycling star Benjamin Thomas escapes to win Giro 5th stage9 hours ago