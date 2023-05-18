US Forgets About "Package" Nature of Grain Deal - Russian Ambassador Antonov

The United States forgets about the "package" nature of the Black Sea grain deal, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The United States forgets about the "package" nature of the Black Sea grain deal, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"Washington deliberately forgets about the "package" nature of the "Istanbul agreements". About the specific requirements laid down in the Russia-UN memorandum that are not being met," Antonov said as quoted in the Russian embassy's Telegram channel.

"We mean the restoration of the admission of Russian ships to foreign ports, the normalization of the situation with the insurance of dry cargo ships, the removal of barriers to the sale of agricultural equipment and technologies to our country, the reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT system, the launch of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline," he said.

He said the US is turning the data on deliveries' geography upside down.

"Moreover, the Americans are again turning the data of deliveries geography upside down. To put it mildly, the statement that Ukrainian grain goes to needy states is not true. Only 2.5% of the 30 million tons of cargo went to indeed hungry. But domestic products are delayed for many months in western harbors, even if we are talking about gratuitous humanitarian flights," Antonov said.

Russia has agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal with the hope that all issues with its implementation will be resolved, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative is an integral part of a package agreement. The second part - the Russia-UN memorandum, designed for three years - envisions the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers, the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services, the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and a number of other measures. Moscow says this part of the package agreement has not been implemented yet.