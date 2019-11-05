UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Formally Notifies UN On Withdrawal From Paris Agreement - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

US Formally Notifies UN on Withdrawal from Paris Agreement - State Dept.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The United States has officially informed the United Nations that the country will start the withdrawal process from the Paris Climate Agreement and will exit the accord in one year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"Today the United States began the process to withdraw from the Paris Agreement," Pompeo said. "Per the terms of the Agreement, the United States submitted formal notification of its withdrawal to the United Nations.

The withdrawal will take effect one year from delivery of the notification."

UN spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik that he had not yet seen the US notification and, therefore, could not confirm the information.

"I don't have the confirmation yet, we expected to receive it over the last hours, but I don't have a word yet that we formally have it. I think it is coming in. We might have received it yet, but I don't have official confirmation yet," Haq said.

Related Topics

United Nations Paris United States From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Dubai preferred destination for entrepreneurs seek ..

32 minutes ago

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

1 hour ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

1 hour ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

2 hours ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

2 hours ago

French Oil &amp; Gas Industry on display at ADIPEC

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.