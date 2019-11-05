US Formally Notifies UN on Withdrawal from Paris Agreement - State Dept.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The United States has officially informed the United Nations that the country will start the withdrawal process from the Paris Climate Agreement and will exit the accord in one year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"Today the United States began the process to withdraw from the Paris Agreement," Pompeo said. "Per the terms of the Agreement, the United States submitted formal notification of its withdrawal to the United Nations.

The withdrawal will take effect one year from delivery of the notification."

UN spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik that he had not yet seen the US notification and, therefore, could not confirm the information.

"I don't have the confirmation yet, we expected to receive it over the last hours, but I don't have a word yet that we formally have it. I think it is coming in. We might have received it yet, but I don't have official confirmation yet," Haq said.