US Formed Major Group of Troops in Europe That Threatens Russia - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The United States has formed a significant grouping of armed forces in Europe that poses a threat to Russia, Mikhail Popov, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of Russia, said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Their (US troops') main goal in Europe is to create a constant threat to our country.

To this end, a significant grouping of the US armed forces has been formed in the region, numbering more than 60,000 military personnel, 200 tanks, and about 150 combat aircraft," Popov said.

Over the past seven years, there has been a significant increase in the composition and combat capabilities of the US grouping of troops, the number of US ground forces in Europe has increased by 30%, while the number of armored vehicles has quadrupled, he added.