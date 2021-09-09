US Forms Advisory Panel on Artificial Intelligence, Recruits Members - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The US established a senior-level committee to advise the White House and other federal departments on the development of artificial intelligence (AI), the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

"AI presents an enormous opportunity to tackle the biggest issues of our time, strengthen our technological competitiveness, and be an engine for growth in nearly every sector of the economy," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a press release announcing the committee.

The release emphasized a need for AI to advance equity and racial justice - a likely reference to reports that the technology performs poorly in facial recognition, especially when used by law enforcement to identify African-Americans.

"We must be sure that these advances are matched by similar progress in ensuring that AI is trustworthy, and that it ensures fairness and protections for civil rights," White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Director Eric Lander said in the release.

Named National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC), it will consist of expert leaders from a broad and interdisciplinary range of AI-relevant disciplines from across academia, industry, non-profits and civil society, and federal laboratories, the release said.

A formal notice describing the NAIAC with a call for nominations for the committee and its Subcommittee on Artificial Intelligence and Law Enforcement appeared in the Federal Register on Wednesday.