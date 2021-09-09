UrduPoint.com

US Forms Advisory Panel On Artificial Intelligence, Recruits Members - Commerce Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Forms Advisory Panel on Artificial Intelligence, Recruits Members - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The US established a senior-level committee to advise the White House and other federal departments on the development of artificial intelligence (AI), the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

"AI presents an enormous opportunity to tackle the biggest issues of our time, strengthen our technological competitiveness, and be an engine for growth in nearly every sector of the economy," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a press release announcing the committee.

The release emphasized a need for AI to advance equity and racial justice - a likely reference to reports that the technology performs poorly in facial recognition, especially when used by law enforcement to identify African-Americans.

"We must be sure that these advances are matched by similar progress in ensuring that AI is trustworthy, and that it ensures fairness and protections for civil rights," White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Director Eric Lander said in the release.

Named National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC), it will consist of expert leaders from a broad and interdisciplinary range of AI-relevant disciplines from across academia, industry, non-profits and civil society, and federal laboratories, the release said.

A formal notice describing the NAIAC with a call for nominations for the committee and its Subcommittee on Artificial Intelligence and Law Enforcement appeared in the Federal Register on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Technology Civil Society White House Progress Lander Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

3 hours ago
 S. Africa sets contentious local polls for Novembe ..

S. Africa sets contentious local polls for November 1

8 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Taliban Not Allowing Charter Flights ..

Blinken Says Taliban Not Allowing Charter Flights to Leave Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 Russia Most Likely to Send Ambassador to Inaugurat ..

Russia Most Likely to Send Ambassador to Inauguration of New Afghan Gov't - Matv ..

8 minutes ago
 Japanese Emperor's Niece May Get Married in Octobe ..

Japanese Emperor's Niece May Get Married in October - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Turkey, Egypt Discuss Normalizing Relations During ..

Turkey, Egypt Discuss Normalizing Relations During 2nd Round of Consultations - ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.