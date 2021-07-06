UrduPoint.com
US Fossil Fuel Use Suffered Record Annual Decline In 2020 - Energy Dept.

Tue 06th July 2021

US Fossil Fuel Use Suffered Record Annual Decline in 2020 - Energy Dept.

The US experienced the largest annual decline in fossil fuel consumption since the government began keeping records in the late 1940s, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an annual report released on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The US experienced the largest annual decline in fossil fuel consumption since the government began keeping records in the late 1940s, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an annual report released on Tuesday.

"Last year marked the largest annual decrease in U.S. fossil fuel consumption in both absolute and percentage terms since at least 1949, the earliest year in our annual data series," the report said.

Mitigation measures at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 lead to a 15 percent decrease in energy consumption in the US transportation sector The United States also had relatively warmer weather in 2020, which reduced demand for heating fuels, the report added.

A 9 percent drop in use of petroleum, natural gas and coal last year resulted in total fossil fuel consumption of 72.9 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu), the lowest level in absolute terms since 1991, according to the report.

