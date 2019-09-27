US Found No Fatalities in Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria in May - Special Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The United States has found no fatalities from the alleged chemical attack in Syria last May, US Special Representative for the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia), James Jeffrey, told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

"We know that a number of individuals were injured. We don't quite know their status. No one was killed," Jeffrey said on Thursday.