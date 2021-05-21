WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The United States is providing a frame for international impunity that is prompting the crimes committed by the Israeli government, Venezuela's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, said on Thursday.

"Thus, the United States government is providing a framework for international impunity that encourages the crimes of the Israeli government going so far as to sanction judges of the International Criminal Court just for investigating reported facts," Moncada said to the UN General Assembly.

Moncada also accused Washington of paralyzing the UN Security Council by preventing resolutions from being adopted.

"Mr. President, faced with this barbarism, the Security Council is paralyzed due to the obstruction of a single country - The government of the United States of America," Moncada said. "This Government has prevented a resolution from being agreed, a binding resolution demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities.

It also refuses to agree to a statement calling the parties to a ceasefire... It refuses even to publish some press elements, that's is the most minimal step the Security Council can take."

Top UN officials on Thursday renewed their calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Late on Thursday, Israeli television reported that Israel's security cabinet has agreed to suspend its attacks on Gaza at 2:00 a.m. Friday (23:00 GMT Thursday).

The current episode of the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out last week after the civil unrest in East Jerusalem, prompting hostilities on the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip, with Palestinian militants having launched approximately 3,700 rockets against Israel, which retaliates with airstrikes. The sides have been firing rockets at each other ever since, leaving 217 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead.