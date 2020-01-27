US, France Agree to Closely Coordinate Maritime Missions in Persian Gulf- Defense Minister

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The United States and France have agreed to closely coordinate their maritime missions in the Persian Gulf area, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said during a joint press conference with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday.

"We have also agreed that or respective maritime missions in the Gulf should be closely coordinated," Parly said at the press conference organized at the US Defense Department.

Last week, France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Portugal and the Netherlands said in a joint statement that they support establishing a European-led naval mission and a European Maritime Awareness in the Strait of Hormuz (EMASOH).

The statement said the rising insecurity and instability in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz hinders freedom of navigation and security of vessels thereby necessitating the joint maritime mission.

The statement also said that creating EMASOH would be an attempt to reduce the risk of a potentially large-scale conflict with consequences for the whole region.

Tensions in the middle East significantly escalated after the United States killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in early January. Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq hosting US forces.

Reporting no casualties and only minimal damage, the United States responded with sanctioning 17 Iranian metals producers and mining companies as well as eight senior officials.