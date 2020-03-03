UrduPoint.com
US, France Aircraft Carriers Conduct Dual-Operation Drill In Mediterranean - Navy

US, France Aircraft Carriers Conduct Dual-Operation Drill in Mediterranean - Navy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group launched a dual carrier flight operations exercise with France's Charles de Gaulle carrier in the Mediterranean, the Navy announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"As a result of regular exchanges and cooperative training on a routine basis, our interoperability has advanced to an extremely high level," France's Mediterranean Commander Vice Admiral Laurent Isnard said in the release. "Our navies are truly plug-and-fight, especially in the Mediterranean but also throughout the world.

US 6th Fleet assets routinely exercises and operates with French and NATO counterparts in the Mediterranean and the middle East, the release added.

The fleet, which is responsible for Europe and parts of Africa, covers about half of the Atlantic Ocean from the Arctic to the Antarctic coast as well as the Adriatic, Baltic, Barents, Black, Caspian, Mediterranean and North Seas, according to a Navy website.

