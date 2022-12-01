US, France Determined to Ensure Iran Never Gets Nuclear Weapon - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The leaders of the United States and France in a joint statement on Thursday pledged to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon and agreed to boost an international framework to counter Iranian missiles and drones.

"They (The United States and France) remain determined to ensure that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon," the joint statement said. "They will undertake joint efforts aimed at further strengthening the international framework constraining the proliferation of Iranian missile and unmanned aerial vehicle technologies in the region and beyond..."

The statement comes following the talks between US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington DC.