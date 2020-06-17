US, France Discuss NATO, Transatlantic Ties During Strategic Dialogue - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The United States and France held a virtual bilateral Strategic Dialogue during which they discussed the more pressing challenges facing them, including NATO and Transatlantic cooperation as well as China and regional issues, the two countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"France and the United States discussed NATO, Transatlantic cooperation and European security, China, as well as regional issues in the middle East and Africa, including counterterrorism cooperation in the Sahel," the statement said.

In addition, the two countries discussed their efforts to counter the novel coronavirus pandemic, the statement added.

The event was hosted by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. France's Director-General for Political and Security Affairs Philippe Errera Žand US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale led the discussion, according to the statement.