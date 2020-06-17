UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, France Discuss NATO, Transatlantic Ties During Strategic Dialogue - Joint Statement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

US, France Discuss NATO, Transatlantic Ties During Strategic Dialogue - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The United States and France held a virtual bilateral Strategic Dialogue during which they discussed the more pressing challenges facing them, including NATO and Transatlantic cooperation as well as China and regional issues, the two countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"France and the United States discussed NATO, Transatlantic cooperation and European security, China, as well as regional issues in the middle East and Africa, including counterterrorism cooperation in the Sahel," the statement said.

In addition, the two countries discussed their efforts to counter the novel coronavirus pandemic, the statement added.

The event was hosted by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. France's Director-General for Political and Security Affairs Philippe Errera Žand US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale led the discussion, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Africa NATO China France David United States Middle East Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

50 minutes ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

50 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

1 hour ago

Four new schools set to open in Dubai in 2020-21 a ..

1 hour ago

DHA provides children with developmental delays, t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.