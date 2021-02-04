UrduPoint.com
US, France Expect Rapid Results In Beirut Blast Probe Without Interference - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 09:29 PM

US, France Expect Rapid Results in Beirut Blast Probe Without Interference - Statement

The United States and France expect quick results from the investigation into the massive deadly blast in Beirut without any political interference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a joint statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The United States and France expect quick results from the investigation into the massive deadly blast in Beirut without any political interference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"France and the United States also expect rapid results on the inquiry into the causes of the explosion," the statement said. "The Lebanese justice system must work transparently, removed from any political interference."

The statement comes on the six-month anniversary of the incident in the port of Beirut that claimed the lives of at least 190 people and injured 6,000and emphasized the need for the Lebanese people to form a credible government.

"The six-month anniversary of this tragic event underscores the urgent and vital need for Lebanese stakeholders to finally act upon the commitments they have made to form a credible and effective government, and to pave the way for the implementation of necessary reforms, in accordance with the aspirations of the Lebanese people," the statement said.

Blinken and Le Drian underscored that such concrete actions are crucial for the engagement of the United States, France and their partners to provide additional and longer-term structural support to Lebanon.

The two officials also said France and the United States will continue to provide urgent aid to the Lebanese people, including health, education, housing and food assistance.

