US, France, Germany Urge Libyan Parties To Finalize Adoption Of Unified Gov't - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 12:30 AM

US, France, Germany Urge Libyan Parties to Finalize Adoption of Unified Gov't - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The United States France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom issued a statement on Thursday calling on the sides in Libya to settle the adoption of a unified government through the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

"We encourage all Libyan parties to act urgently and in good faith to finalize the adoption through the LPDF of a unified and inclusive government," the statement said. "As participants in the Berlin Conference process and international partners of Libya, we will lend our full support to the LPDF's efforts."

The statement comes after Tuesday's announcement that LPDF participants approved by a majority vote a mechanism for selecting representatives of the executive branch in Libya, which will temporarily rule the country until elections are held.

The United States, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom welcome the LPDF vote in favor of the selection mechanism for a new interim executive authority, which will guide Libya toward national elections on December 24, the statement said.

"This is an important step towards Libyan unity. The LPDF's decision affirms the clear demands of the Libyan people that it is time for a change of the status quo," the statement added.

On Wednesday, The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced that the parties to the Libyan conflict had reached an agreement on holding a referendum on the country's constitution. The date of the referendum was not specified in the message.

Talks between representatives of the Libyan State Council and members of the ruling Libyan parliament in the east of the country have been going on since Monday under the auspices of the UN Mission in Libya.

