UrduPoint.com

US, France Have 'A Lot Of Work To Do' To Repair Relations After AUKUS Fallout - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

US, France Have 'A Lot of Work to Do' to Repair Relations After AUKUS Fallout - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The United States and France have a lot of work to do to repair bilateral relations after the fallout over the newly formed AUKUS alliance's tanking of a multibillion-dollar defense deal between Paris and Australia.

"We still have a lot of work to do," Etienne said in an interview with Bloomberg regarding US and French efforts to repair bilateral relations.

Etienne said the two countries have initiated a deep consultation process and have held many substantial meetings to decide what concrete actions they can take together to rebuild trust.

He also said he expects Biden and Macron to meet for a bilateral meeting at the end of the month when the US president will be in Europe for the G20 summit.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the French top diplomat in an attempt to mend the strained Washington-Paris relations.

Related Topics

Australia Europe France Paris Alliance United States Top

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

16 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alk ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alkebulan at Expo 2020 Dubai

16 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

45 minutes ago
 Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new ..

Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new creative experiences in public ..

45 minutes ago
 Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global ..

Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global food systems transformation, s ..

46 minutes ago
 India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capa ..

India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.