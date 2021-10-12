US, France Have 'A Lot of Work to Do' to Repair Relations After AUKUS Fallout - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The United States and France have a lot of work to do to repair bilateral relations after the fallout over the newly formed AUKUS alliance's tanking of a multibillion-dollar defense deal between Paris and Australia.

"We still have a lot of work to do," Etienne said in an interview with Bloomberg regarding US and French efforts to repair bilateral relations.

Etienne said the two countries have initiated a deep consultation process and have held many substantial meetings to decide what concrete actions they can take together to rebuild trust.

He also said he expects Biden and Macron to meet for a bilateral meeting at the end of the month when the US president will be in Europe for the G20 summit.

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the French top diplomat in an attempt to mend the strained Washington-Paris relations.