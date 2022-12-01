US, France Remain Committed to Addressing Effects of Ukraine Conflict - Joint Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The United States and France on Thursday issued a joint statement saying they remain committed to addressing the effects of the conflict in Ukraine and to building resilience to disruptions of food and energy.

"The United States and France remain committed to addressing the wider effects of Russia's war, including working with the international community to build greater resilience to food and energy disruptions," the joint statement said.

The joint statement was issued following talks between US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington.