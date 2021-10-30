US, France Support Nuclear Deterrence, Push for Talks Within NATO - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The United States and France issued a joint statement on Friday saying that they agree on the need to bolster nuclear deterrence as a central element of their collective defense as well as to contribute to NATO's collective security.

"The United States and France share the goal of continuing to bolster deterrence as a core element of our collective defense and to contribute to the indivisible security of the NATO Alliance," the joint statement said.

The United States and France also reaffirmed that the NATO allies should continue close consultations to strengthen arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.