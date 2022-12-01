US, France to Enhance Coordination on Maritime Security in Pacific - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The United States and France will strengthen coordination on maritime security in the Pacific, and Washington will step up support for air and maritime deployments conducted by the European Union in the region, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"The United States and France intend to expand their regional diplomatic, development, and economic engagement with a view to building resilience in the Pacific Islands. They also intend to increase practical coordination in the region on maritime security," the statement said. "The United States intends to increase its support and material contributions to air and maritime deployments conducted by France and other European nations in the region."

The statement comes following the talks between the two leaders in Washington DC.