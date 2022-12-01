US, France to Promote Trade, Investments That Support Supply Chain Resilience - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement on Thursday that the United States and France will promote bilateral trade and investments that support supply chain resilience and innovative industries such as aerospace, information technology and finance.

"(The United States and France) continue to promote bilateral trade and investments that support supply chain resilience and our high-tech and innovative industries, including aerospace, information technology, pharmaceuticals, and finance," the statement said.

The joint statement was issued shortly after the talks held between the two presidents in Washington.