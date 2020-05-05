US, France Yet To Respond to Request Over Transfers of Imprisoned Russians - Ombudswoman

The United States and France are still yet to respond to a Russian request for the pardon and transfer of Alexander Vinnik and Konstantin Yaroshenko, two Russian citizens who are currently incarcerated abroad, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The United States and France are still yet to respond to a Russian request for the pardon and transfer of Alexander Vinnik and Konstantin Yaroshenko, two Russian citizens who are currently incarcerated abroad, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"To date, I have not received an affirmative decision on my appeals to France and the United States, but do I not lose hope and I will continue to fight for our citizens to constantly receive support from our country, and I hope that our requests for pardons and the transfer of our citizens for further serving their sentences in Russia will be approved," Moskalkova said.

Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years incarceration in a medium-security penitentiary in the US back in 2011, after being convicted on drug charges that he has denied.

Vinnik, who was extradited to France in January after being held in Greece at the request of the United States since 2017, faces charges of laundering $4 billion through a cryptocurrency trading platform. He has also denied the charges and went on hunger strike in December in protest against prison conditions.

Moskalkova has previously asked the United Nations to protect the rights of Russians currently incarcerated abroad. She has also called for US jails to ensure the safety of Russian inmates as COVID-19 continues to spread among the prison population.