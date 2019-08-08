UrduPoint.com
US Freeze Of Venezuelan Government Assets May Lead To Crisis Escalation - Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

US Freeze of Venezuelan Government Assets May Lead to Crisis Escalation - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The new US sanctions against Venezuela would not fix the situation in the Latin American country, but only exacerbate it, Hua Chunying, the spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order to freeze assets held by the government of Venezuela in the United States.

"Facts have proven time and again that sanctions will never help resolve the Venezuelan issue. Instead, they will only increase the risk of the situation getting out of control," Hua said.

She criticized the United States' policies regarding Venezuela, contrasting them to China's approach, and advised Washington to "give up sowing discord immediately.

"

The United States' latest initiative is another attempt to weaken Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's position in order to facilitate a transfer of power from him to opposition leader Juan Guaido, who illegally declared himself the interim head of state in January 2019 and is openly supported by the US government. The Chinese government has been consistently denouncing Washington's attempts to use sanctions in order to enact a political change, whether in Venezuela or in any other country.

