UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, French Defense Chiefs Agree To Increase Cooperation On Special Operations - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 04:00 AM

US, French Defense Chiefs Agree to Increase Cooperation on Special Operations - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his French counterpart Florence Parly signed an agreement to increase cooperation in the area of special operations, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said in a press release.

"Secretary Austin and Minister Parly concluded their meeting with a signing ceremony of the US-France Roadmap for Increased Cooperation in the Area of Special Operations," Kirby said on Friday. "The Roadmap signals US and French intent to identify areas where increased special operations coordination and cooperation is possible.

"

Kirby said the two defense chiefs specifically discussed bilateral cooperation to address security challenges in the middle East and Africa.

In June, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said terrorism remains the key threat to stability in the Middle East and Africa. Shoigu said after the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) was eradicated in Syria and Iraq, most of the fighters moved to Libya, but there are also terrorist cells in Mali, the Central African Republic and Mozambique.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Syria Russia Iraq Mali Florence Austin Libya Mozambique Central African Republic Middle East June Agreement

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

4 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

3 hours ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

3 hours ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

3 hours ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

3 hours ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.