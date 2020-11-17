US, French Diplomats to Discuss Karabakh in Moscow on Wednesday - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) US and French diplomats will be in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We can confirm this," Zakharova said, when asked to comment on reports of such a meeting.

Russia will be represented by Ambassador Igor Popov, the spokeswoman said.