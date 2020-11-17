UrduPoint.com
US, French Diplomats To Discuss Karabakh In Moscow On Wednesday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) US and French diplomats will be in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We can confirm this," Zakharova said, when asked to comment on reports of such a meeting.

Russia will be represented by Ambassador Igor Popov, the spokeswoman said.

More Stories From World

