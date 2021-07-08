UrduPoint.com
US, French Envoys to Discuss Lebanon's Crisis With Saudi Officials Thursday - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea and her French counterpart Anne Grillo will travel to Saudi Arabia this week to discuss with Saudi officials the political and economic crisis in Lebanon, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm our Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea will in fact travel alongside the French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo to Saudi Arabia for meetings with Saudi officials on July 8," Price said during a press briefing.

Shea is expected to discuss the gravity of the situation in Lebanon, as well as to emphasize the importance of humanitarian aid for the Lebanese people and increased support for the country's security forces, Price said.

The ongoing economic crisis has deprived Lebanese state and private companies of funds to purchase enough fuel to cover demand in the country, leading to gasoline shortages.

