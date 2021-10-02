US, French Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks on October 5 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on Tuesday, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on Tuesday, media said.

The meeting will focus on the "restoration of confidence" between the two allies, after Australia canceled a submarine contract with France in favor of a deal with the US and the UK, Les Echos daily reported.