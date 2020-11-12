US, French investors freed from house arrest in Russia

Russia's Supreme Court Thursday ruled to release from house arrest US financier Michael Calvey and French banker Philippe Delpal, who have been held in Russia on embezzlement charges since early 2019

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Russia's Supreme Court Thursday ruled to release from house arrest US financier Michael Calvey and French banker Philippe Delpal, who have been held in Russia on embezzlement charges since early 2019.

The court told AFP that it had changed the pre-trial measure for the defendants "from house arrest to a restriction on certain actions".