US, French National Security Advisers Discuss Ransomware, Terror Threats - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed ransomware and terrorism threats with his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

"Today, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met in Washington with Emmanuel Bonne, National Security Advisor to the President of France, to exchange views on a range of shared global policy issues," Horne said in a statement on Thursday. "They discussed... malicious cyber activity such as ransomware, and terrorism.

"

Sullivan and Bonne also talked about the upcoming Group of Seven leaders meeting and NATO Summit, the statement said.

"Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Bonne agreed to continue coordinating on global access to COVID-19 vaccines and supporting negotiations to address the tax challenges arising from globalization," the statement added.

The two national security officials also discussed their work to strengthen and modernize NATO as well as Russia, China, Iran and the Sahel, according to the statement.