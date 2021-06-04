UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, French National Security Advisers Discuss Ransomware, Terror Threats - White House

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:30 AM

US, French National Security Advisers Discuss Ransomware, Terror Threats - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed ransomware and terrorism threats with his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonne, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said.

"Today, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met in Washington with Emmanuel Bonne, National Security Advisor to the President of France, to exchange views on a range of shared global policy issues," Horne said in a statement on Thursday. "They discussed... malicious cyber activity such as ransomware, and terrorism.

"

Sullivan and Bonne also talked about the upcoming Group of Seven leaders meeting and NATO Summit, the statement said.

"Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Bonne agreed to continue coordinating on global access to COVID-19 vaccines and supporting negotiations to address the tax challenges arising from globalization," the statement added.

The two national security officials also discussed their work to strengthen and modernize NATO as well as Russia, China, Iran and the Sahel, according to the statement.

Related Topics

NATO Exchange Iran Russia China Washington France From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy for the ..

3 hours ago

Global food prices rose at rapid pace in May: FAO

3 hours ago

Sharjah Museums Authority explores unique connecti ..

4 hours ago

UAE’s SWIFT User Group discusses improving payme ..

4 hours ago

Armed Forces all time operational readiness not a ..

3 hours ago

Tribal legislators end protest after assurance of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.