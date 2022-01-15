US, French Officials Discuss Ways to Help Ukraine Respond to Cyber Attacks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Senior US and French officials during an annual bilateral cyber dialogue discussed ways to support Ukraine's recovery from its recent cyberattack, the Department of State said.

"The United States and France held the fourth US-France Cyber Dialogue virtually on January 13-14, 2022...They also discussed ways to support Ukraine as it responds to and recovers from malicious cyber activity," the State Department said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said the ministry's websites and those of several other government agencies were down due to malicious cyber activities.

Besides Ukraine, the US and French delegations went over efforts to counter ransomware and other cybercrime, build cyber resilience, defend human rights online, and promote the framework of responsible state behavior in cyberspace, including through the NATO Alliance, the release said.

The US delegation was led by acting US Coordinator for Cyber Issues Michele Markoff and French Ambassador for Digital Affairs Henri Verdier led the French delegation, the release said.