UrduPoint.com

US, French Presidents Arrive At State Funeral Of UK Queen Elizabeth II - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 05:51 PM

US, French Presidents Arrive at State Funeral of UK Queen Elizabeth II - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, as well as other world leaders have arrived at Westminster Abbey in London to attend the state funeral of UK Queen Elizabeth II, media reported on Monday.

Macron was one of the first European leaders to arrive at Westminster Abbey, the traditional place of coronation and a burial site for English and British monarchs. Biden got caught in traffic in central London on his way to the funeral. While most of the world leaders arrived at the funeral on shuttle buses organized by the British government, the US president preferred a personal armored limousine for security reasons. Both French and US leaders were accompanied by their wives ” Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, China's Vice President Wang Qishan, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among those who gathered for the funeral at the abbey, the report said.

A funeral service took place at Westminster Abbey, followed by a committal service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Prince Philip, in a private burial service at 18:30 GMT.

The United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at the age of 96 at her Scottish estate on September 8. The queen's eldest son, Charles III, became the new king immediately after her death.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World China Died Traffic London Windsor George United Kingdom SITE Justin Trudeau September Media Government

Recent Stories

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new ve ..

What is Imran Khan's vision about first and new vertical city in Pakistan?

13 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" f ..

Sheikh Rashid criticises PML-N's "three leaders" for deciding matters in London

33 minutes ago
 'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yas ..

'Come all alone and I will deal with you," Dr. Yasmin Rashid responds to Rana Sa ..

46 minutes ago
 Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-li ..

Tamil actor commits suicide for trouble in love-life

1 hour ago
 IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR r ..

IHC orders to remove terrorism sections from FIR registered against Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military ..

Chinese Defence Minister terms Pak-China military cooperation as important pilla ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.