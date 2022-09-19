US, French Presidents Arrive at State Funeral of UK Queen Elizabeth II - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, as well as other world leaders have arrived at Westminster Abbey in London to attend the state funeral of UK Queen Elizabeth II, media reported on Monday.

Macron was one of the first European leaders to arrive at Westminster Abbey, the traditional place of coronation and a burial site for English and British monarchs. Biden got caught in traffic in central London on his way to the funeral. While most of the world leaders arrived at the funeral on shuttle buses organized by the British government, the US president preferred a personal armored limousine for security reasons. Both French and US leaders were accompanied by their wives ” Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden, the Sky news broadcaster reported.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, China's Vice President Wang Qishan, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among those who gathered for the funeral at the abbey, the report said.

A funeral service took place at Westminster Abbey, followed by a committal service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Prince Philip, in a private burial service at 18:30 GMT.

The United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at the age of 96 at her Scottish estate on September 8. The queen's eldest son, Charles III, became the new king immediately after her death.