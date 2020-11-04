US-French Relations to Further Remain Top Priority for Paris - French Foreign Ministry

The relations between Paris and Washington were and will further be a priority for France and Europeans, the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday as the US waits for the final results of the presidential election

"We do not have any comments regarding the results of the US general elections that the relevant US institutions are to announce. Transatlantic relations with the United States were and will remain a priority for France and Europeans," a ministry spokesperson said at a briefing.

The diplomat also recalled French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian's statement during an annual forum organized by GLOBSEC in Bratislava in early October that Paris was determined to continue efforts to strengthen the capacities and actions of Europeans, which is a precondition for a strong and lasting transatlantic relationship.

The votes are still being counted in the US, where citizens on Tuesday voted to elect a new president, as well as members of the House of Representatives, about one-third of the members of the Senate, governors of 11 states and two territories, and local legislative authorities in a number of states.

So far, Democrat candidate Joe Biden is in the lead with 238 electoral votes against 213 electoral votes for Trump, as reported by the Fox news broadcaster.