US-French Satellite Set to Launch on Mission to Measure Global Water Levels - NASA

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT), the most ambitious space mission ever launched to measure the levels of surface water across the world, is on schedule to launch as a joint US-French project from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California before dawn on Thursday morning, NASA and French space officials said.

"SWOT will bring us a revolution in our understanding of how water moves around our planet," NASA Earth Sciences Director Karen St. Germain said during a press conference on Wednesday. "The satellite's sensors will provide "a ten times improvement in special resolution in measuring water heights: The data from SWOT will inform communities around the world."

NASA, the French space agency Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales and SpaceX are now targeting 3:46 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) on Thursday, for the launch of the satellite on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the US space agency said.

"SWOT will be NASA's first global survey of nearly all water on Earth's surface. Scientists plan to use its observations to better understand the global water cycle, furnish insight into the ocean's role in how climate change unfolds, and provide a global inventory of water resources," NASA said.

The SWOT mission is a collaborative effort between NASA and the French space agency with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency and the UK Space Agency.

The satellite will start its scientific work six months after being launched at an altitude of 871 kilometers, or just under 530 miles above the surface of the earth, the NASA officials said. It will examine lakes, rivers, reservoirs and oceans on 90% of the planet, they added.

