US, French Top Diplomats Discuss Need for Security in Chad - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in London, where the two discussed the need for security and democracy in Chad following the death of the country's long-time president Idriss Deby last month, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Le Drian discussed long-term security and the need for a democratic transition in Chad following the passing of President Deby," Price said on Tuesday.

After the 68-year-old Deby died from injuries sustained during a visit to troops fighting rebels in the north of the country, the Transitional Military Council assumed power. The council formed a transitional government composed of 40 ministers.

Deby, a former military officer, was president of Chad from 1990 until his death this year.