US, French Top Navy Chiefs Discuss Interoperability, Expanded Ties - Navy News Service

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The operational heads of the US and French navies met at the Pentagon and discussed expanded cooperation and interoperability, the Navy news Service (NNS) reported in a press release.

" US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday met with his counterpart Chief of the French Navy Admiral Pierre Vandier at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia (on) January 31," the release said. "The two leaders discussed mutual strengths, the importance of the NATO Alliance, and how to advance interoperability."

Current global challenges underscored the importance of strong partnerships and the US Navy's partnership with the French Navy was rooted in common values and helped the United States to take on the challenges of the 21st century, Gilday stated.

Vandier said the geopolitical context for US-French naval cooperation was "shaped by the competition for global commons. Our navies act at the intersection of sea, cyberspace and space. ...The French Navy intends to keep working hard to maintain the best interoperability with its US ally."

In 2021, the Charles de Gaulle served as the Commander, Combined Task Force 50 in the 5th Fleet area of operations and conducted dual carrier operations with the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG) in the Arabian Sea and senior French and US officials signed a Strategic Interoperability Framework, the release noted.