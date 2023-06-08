US Fuel Stocks Spike as Refiners Load Up for Summer Travel Demand - EIA Data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) US fuel stocks surged last week, defying oil bulls' forecasts for a decline, as refiners turned out more gasoline and diesel than thought in preparation for summer travel demand, the agency in charge of national energy data said.

The US gasoline inventory balance grew by 2.745 million barrels during the week to June 2, the Energy Information Administration, or EIA, said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Analysts polled by US media had forecast a drop of 239,000 barrels last week for gasoline, the No.1 fuel product in the country. In the previous week to May 26, the EIA reported a 207,000-barrel decline for gasoline.

As for inventories of distillate, the EIA said there was a surge of 5.074 million barrels versus analysts' predictions for a drop of 110,000 barrels and the prior week's gain of 985,000. Distillates are refined into heating oil, diesel for trucks, buses, trains and ships and fuel for jets.

The EIA's latest weekly report is particularly important for the oil trade as it tells of demand in the run-up to May 29 Memorial Day holiday, which unofficially flags off peak US summer travel.

While the builds in gasoline and distillate stocks opposed the bets made by oil bulls, the overall picture for summer fuel demand was positive based on EIA data for actual consumption in the marketplace last week.

Finished motor gasoline products delivered to the marketplace totaled 9.218 million barrels per day last week, versus the prior week's 9.098 million per day.

For distillates, this reading was at 3.814 million barrels daily, up from the previous week's 3,646 million daily.

Consistent with the higher refinery runs to produce more gasoline and distillates, there was a draw of 452,000 barrels of crude oil last week, the EIA said, adding to the previous week's slide of 4.488 million barrels for crude.

Aside from weekly drawdown in crude, there was also a 1.9-million barrel release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR. The Biden administration has been tapping the SPR since late 2021 to prevent extraordinary tightness in US crude supply that could lead to spikes in pump prices of fuel.