US Fully Prepared to Lift Sanctions Inconsistent With Iran Nuclear Deal - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The United States is ready to scrap sanctions inconsistent with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which would allow Iran to receive the economic benefits of the nuclear deal, Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"We're fully prepared to lift sanctions inconsistent with our JCPOA commitments, which would allow Iran to receive the economic benefits of the deal," Thomas-Greenfield said in a UN Security Council meeting. "And we're convinced that if Iran approaches talks in Vienna with urgency and critique, we can quickly reach and implement an understanding on mutual return."