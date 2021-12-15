UrduPoint.com

US Fully Prepared To Lift Sanctions Inconsistent With Iran Nuclear Deal - Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Fully Prepared to Lift Sanctions Inconsistent With Iran Nuclear Deal - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The United States is ready to scrap sanctions inconsistent with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which would allow Iran to receive the economic benefits of the nuclear deal, Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"We're fully prepared to lift sanctions inconsistent with our JCPOA commitments, which would allow Iran to receive the economic benefits of the deal," Thomas-Greenfield said in a UN Security Council meeting. "And we're convinced that if Iran approaches talks in Vienna with urgency and critique, we can quickly reach and implement an understanding on mutual return."

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Nuclear Vienna United States

Recent Stories

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zaye ..

Newly EAO-discovered stars named after Sheikh Zayed

2 hours ago
 Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination ..

Over 40 Countries Failing to Reach 10% Vaccination Against COVID - WHO Chief

1 hour ago
 Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen refo ..

Brussels presents plan for Covid-era Schengen reforms

1 hour ago
 Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases ..

Dutch to close primary schools to curb Covid cases

1 hour ago
 Bridging digital divide essential for global trans ..

Bridging digital divide essential for global transition: Munir Akram

1 hour ago
 UN Calls on Houthis to Grant Immediate Access to S ..

UN Calls on Houthis to Grant Immediate Access to Staff Detained in Yemen - Offic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.