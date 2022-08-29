US Fully Supports IAEA Mission to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The United States fully supports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"We fully support the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General (Rafael) Grossi's expert mission to the power plant," Kirby told a briefing.