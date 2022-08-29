UrduPoint.com

US Fully Supports IAEA Mission To Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 10:30 PM

US Fully Supports IAEA Mission to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - White House

The United States fully supports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The United States fully supports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, White House National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"We fully support the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General (Rafael) Grossi's expert mission to the power plant," Kirby told a briefing.

Related Topics

Nuclear White House United States

Recent Stories

73 criminals held, contraband seized

73 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review dewatering s ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review dewatering situation

2 minutes ago
 9 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

9 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Quetta administration arrests 18 LPG sellers for c ..

Quetta administration arrests 18 LPG sellers for charging high prices

2 minutes ago
 Imran attempts to sabotage IMF economic bailout: B ..

Imran attempts to sabotage IMF economic bailout: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

10 minutes ago
 EU Commission President Says Bloc Preparing New Fi ..

EU Commission President Says Bloc Preparing New Financial Aid to Ukraine

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.